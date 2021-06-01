Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $428,000 Stock Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in RPM International were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 518,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,977,000 after purchasing an additional 98,906 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RPM International by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 128,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 58,085 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of RPM International by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 43,203 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 365,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,585,000 after purchasing an additional 42,178 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in RPM International during the first quarter worth approximately $3,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RPM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

NYSE:RPM opened at $93.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $99.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.35.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

In other news, Director Thomas Gross sold 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total transaction of $1,001,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,523.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

