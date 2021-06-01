Cipher Price Reaches $0.0014 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Cipher has a total market cap of $105,725.53 and $97,198.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cipher coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cipher has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00124926 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002602 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000090 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.36 or 0.00790709 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Cipher Profile

Cipher is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,023,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cipher

