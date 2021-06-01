Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,981,787 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 69,572 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $205,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.56. The stock had a trading volume of 382,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,293,484. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.65. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $54.14. The stock has a market cap of $221.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

