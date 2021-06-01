Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Lowers Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $130.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target decreased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered Dollar Tree from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.67.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

DLTR stock opened at $97.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.90. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $1,382,528.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,404,940.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,911. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $1,957,000. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $1,440,000. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $2,323,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.