Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) versus PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Financial Contrast

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) and PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Citius Pharmaceuticals and PLx Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$17.55 million ($0.45) -5.07 PLx Pharma $30,000.00 11,282.96 -$15.21 million ($1.41) -10.51

PLx Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Citius Pharmaceuticals. PLx Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citius Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Citius Pharmaceuticals and PLx Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citius Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 PLx Pharma 0 1 2 0 2.67

Citius Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 119.30%. PLx Pharma has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.96%. Given Citius Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Citius Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than PLx Pharma.

Volatility and Risk

Citius Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PLx Pharma has a beta of 5.11, suggesting that its share price is 411% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.2% of Citius Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of PLx Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Citius Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of PLx Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Citius Pharmaceuticals and PLx Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals N/A -37.99% -32.34% PLx Pharma N/A N/A -38.84%

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard drug delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system, which provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy based on physician recommendation, with fast, reliable, and predictable platelet inhibition as compared to enteric-coated aspirin, as well as reduces the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers as compared with immediate-release aspirin, after seven days of treatment. Its product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard drug delivery system, such as PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg and PL1200 Ibuprofen 400 mg, which are in Phase I clinical stage for pain and inflammation, as well as PL1100 Ibuprofen 400 mg. PLx Pharma Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sparta, New Jersey.

