Coastline Trust Co Buys New Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,435 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 15.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 26.8% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average of $44.71.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

