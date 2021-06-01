Coastline Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Western Digital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 223,394 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Western Digital by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 440,687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,412,000 after purchasing an additional 31,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB raised its position in Western Digital by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 81,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital stock opened at $75.23 on Tuesday. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $77.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 67.17 and a beta of 1.61.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WDC. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.96.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

