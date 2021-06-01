Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Acquired by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Coherent were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Coherent during the first quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO bought a new stake in Coherent during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coherent by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $332,230,000 after buying an additional 26,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Coherent by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherent alerts:

COHR stock opened at $262.61 on Tuesday. Coherent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.00 and a 12-month high of $270.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.08.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

COHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.00.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Read More: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.