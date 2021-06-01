CoinEx Token Hits One Day Volume of $2.58 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $46.50 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0656 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00082170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00020830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.43 or 0.01024367 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,582.39 or 0.09879910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00091492 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token (CET) is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

