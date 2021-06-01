CoinEx Token Price Reaches $0.0648 on Major Exchanges (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0648 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $45.93 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00083899 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00021458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.53 or 0.01024345 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,589.30 or 0.09790732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00092139 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars.

