Column Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 605 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDK opened at $52.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.84. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.86 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CDK. TheStreet upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

