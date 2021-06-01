Column Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HXL opened at $59.46 on Tuesday. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.87.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

HXL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.27.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $88,890.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

