Column Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $51,000 Investment in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CASY. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.10.

CASY stock opened at $220.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $142.34 and a one year high of $229.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 18.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

