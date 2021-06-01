Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 257.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,951 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,551 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,578,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 585,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,707,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Comcast by 4,551.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 77,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 76,010 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 152,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $57.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.80 and its 200-day moving average is $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $262.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

