Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 37.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period.

Shares of PSI opened at $124.24 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $130.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.04.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

