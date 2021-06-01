Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys New Position in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter worth $291,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CNBS opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $40.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.74.

