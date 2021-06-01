Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELAN. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ELAN. Gabelli upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. G.Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.79.

ELAN opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.64. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $36.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.97. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.98, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

