Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,688 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,341 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 1,506.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $603,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,922,201.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $36,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,587.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 870,178 shares of company stock valued at $48,012,336. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOL opened at $65.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TOL. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.28.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

