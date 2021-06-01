Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) by 101.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,586 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,059 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $1,291,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $919.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.67. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $537.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.67 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 26.08%. Analysts expect that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 123.71%.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

