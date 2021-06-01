Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) by 10.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 161,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 5,972.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF stock opened at $53.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.72. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $54.15.

