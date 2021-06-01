Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 16.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly acquired 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $59,817.60. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,748. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.69. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $16.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

