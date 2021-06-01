Community Bank of Raymore Sells 1,420 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Community Bank of Raymore lessened its holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,183,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Service Properties Trust accounts for approximately 4.6% of Community Bank of Raymore’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Community Bank of Raymore owned about 0.72% of Service Properties Trust worth $14,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 133,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 11,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

SVC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.75. 39,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.48. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 3.25%.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

