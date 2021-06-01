Comparing Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) and Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) and Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gevo and Alto Ingredients, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gevo 0 0 2 0 3.00 Alto Ingredients 0 0 1 0 3.00

Gevo presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 124.87%. Given Gevo’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Gevo is more favorable than Alto Ingredients.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.5% of Gevo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of Alto Ingredients shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Gevo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Alto Ingredients shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Gevo has a beta of 3.25, meaning that its stock price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alto Ingredients has a beta of 3.11, meaning that its stock price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gevo and Alto Ingredients’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gevo -2,272.17% -12.99% -12.24% Alto Ingredients 1.82% 15.38% 8.25%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gevo and Alto Ingredients’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gevo $5.54 million 270.40 -$40.19 million ($0.51) -14.82 Alto Ingredients $897.02 million 0.54 -$15.12 million $0.08 83.38

Alto Ingredients has higher revenue and earnings than Gevo. Gevo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alto Ingredients, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alto Ingredients beats Gevo on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc. operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Methanotech, Inc. and changed its name to Gevo, Inc. in March 2006. Gevo, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. It operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. The company offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners; alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used for corn oils and carbon dioxide. It also provides essential ingredients, such as dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed used in commercial animal feed and pet food; and fuel-grade ethanol used as transportation fuel and distillers corn oil used as a biodiesel feedstock, as well as fuel-grade ethanol produced by third parties. In addition, the company offers transportation, storage, and delivery services through third-party service providers. It sells ethanol to integrated oil companies and gasoline marketers; essential ingredient feed products to dairies and feedlots; and corn oil to poultry and biodiesel customers. The company operates seven ethanol production facilities, including three plants in the Midwestern states of Illinois; and four plants located in the Western states of California, Oregon, and Idaho. The company was formerly known as Pacific Ethanol, Inc. and changed its name to Alto Ingredients, Inc. in January 2021. Alto Ingredients, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

