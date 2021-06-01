Comparing ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) and Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG)

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) and Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

ONE Gas has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stabilis Solutions has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ONE Gas and Stabilis Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ONE Gas $1.53 billion 2.59 $196.41 million $3.68 20.20 Stabilis Solutions $41.55 million 3.11 -$6.76 million N/A N/A

ONE Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Stabilis Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares ONE Gas and Stabilis Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ONE Gas 12.31% 8.98% 3.06% Stabilis Solutions -12.19% -8.90% -6.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ONE Gas and Stabilis Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ONE Gas 2 3 3 0 2.13 Stabilis Solutions 0 1 0 0 2.00

ONE Gas currently has a consensus target price of $80.57, indicating a potential upside of 8.41%. Stabilis Solutions has a consensus target price of $0.40, indicating a potential downside of 94.76%. Given ONE Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ONE Gas is more favorable than Stabilis Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.1% of ONE Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Stabilis Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of ONE Gas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 77.4% of Stabilis Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ONE Gas beats Stabilis Solutions on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc. operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers. As of December 31, 2020, it operated approximately 41,200 miles of distribution mains; and 2,600 miles of transmission pipelines, as well as had 48.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile

Stabilis Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services. It also provides electrical and instrumentation construction, and installation services; and builds electrical systems. The company serves aerospace, industrial, utilities and pipelines, mining, energy, commercial, and transportation markets. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

