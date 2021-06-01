Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) Plans Dividend of GBX 38.40

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 38.40 ($0.50) per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $12.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Computacenter stock opened at GBX 2,693.05 ($35.18) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,630.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,388.61. The company has a market cap of £3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00. Computacenter has a 1 year low of GBX 1,509.84 ($19.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,750 ($35.93).

Get Computacenter alerts:

In other Computacenter news, insider Michael J. Norris sold 13,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,214 ($28.93), for a total value of £290,100.42 ($379,018.06).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCC. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Computacenter in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Computacenter has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,582 ($33.73).

Computacenter Company Profile

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.