comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ComScore, Inc. is a global leader in measuring the digital world. This capability is based on a massive, global cross-section of more than two million consumers who have given comScore permission to confidentially capture their browsing and transaction behavior, including online and offline purchasing. comScore panelists also participate in survey research that captures and integrates their attitudes and intentions. Through its proprietary technology, comScore measures what matters across a broad spectrum of behavior and attitudes. comScore analysts apply this deep knowledge of customers and competitors to help clients design powerful marketing strategies and tactics that deliver superior ROI. comScore services are used by global leaders such as AOL, Microsoft, Yahoo!, Verizon, Best Buy, The Newspaper Association of America, Tribune Interactive, ESPN, Fox Sports, Nestle, MBNA, Starcom USA, Universal McCann, the United States Postal Service, Merck and Expedia. “

comScore stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $322.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.23. comScore has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.50.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.40). comScore had a negative return on equity of 29.01% and a negative net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $90.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. comScore’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that comScore will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other comScore news, insider William Paul Livek bought 116,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $422,323.07. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 911,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,247.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCOR. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in comScore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in comScore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in comScore by 375.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in comScore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in comScore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

