Conceal (CCX) Price Hits $0.30 on Exchanges

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $3.55 million and approximately $87,234.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000836 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Conceal has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,066,881 coins and its circulating supply is 11,672,571 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

