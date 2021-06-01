Contrasting Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) & Apria (NYSE:APR)

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) and Apria (NYSE:APR) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Option Care Health and Apria, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Option Care Health 0 1 6 0 2.86 Apria 0 0 6 0 3.00

Option Care Health currently has a consensus target price of $21.81, suggesting a potential upside of 18.93%. Apria has a consensus target price of $29.83, suggesting a potential downside of 2.03%. Given Option Care Health’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Option Care Health is more favorable than Apria.

Profitability

This table compares Option Care Health and Apria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Option Care Health 0.29% 0.92% 0.34% Apria N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Option Care Health and Apria’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Option Care Health $3.03 billion 1.09 -$8.08 million ($0.04) -458.50 Apria $1.11 billion 0.97 $46.14 million $46.48 0.66

Apria has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Option Care Health. Option Care Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apria, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.6% of Option Care Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Apria shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.0% of Option Care Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Option Care Health beats Apria on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc. offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies. It also offers infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications. In addition, the company offers therapies that women need to survive and thrive through high-risk pregnancies; treatments to manage the progression of neurological disorders, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and duchenne muscular dystrophy; and nursing services. The company is headquartered in Bannockburn, Illinois.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc. provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products. It also provides a range of home medical equipment and other products, and services for patients with home care needs; and clinical and administrative support services, and related products and supplies to patients. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

