Contrasting UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) & Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) and Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for UiPath and Appian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UiPath 0 11 8 0 2.42 Appian 2 4 1 0 1.86

UiPath presently has a consensus target price of $75.74, indicating a potential downside of 7.60%. Appian has a consensus target price of $116.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.04%. Given Appian’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Appian is more favorable than UiPath.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UiPath and Appian’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UiPath N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Appian $304.57 million 21.00 -$33.48 million ($0.48) -188.08

UiPath has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Appian.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.2% of Appian shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.9% of Appian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares UiPath and Appian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UiPath N/A N/A N/A Appian -11.25% -11.34% -6.82%

Summary

UiPath beats Appian on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc. provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows. The company also offers UiPath Robots, which emulates human behavior to execute the processes built in UiPath Studio; and UiPath Orchestrator that tracks and logs robot activity, along with what people do in tandem to maintain strict compliance and governance through dashboards and visualization tools. In addition, it provides maintenance and support for its software, as well as professional services, such as training and implementation services to facilitate the adoption of its platform. UiPath Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services. Its customers financial services, government, life sciences, education, technology, media and telecommunications, consumer, and industrials. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

