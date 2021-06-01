Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Short Interest Update

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 357,400 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the April 29th total of 254,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.5 days.

Shares of CJREF opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average is $4.15. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.57% and a positive return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $279.73 million for the quarter.

CJREF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.63.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

