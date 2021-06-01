CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Receives $941.27 Average PT from Analysts

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $941.27.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 price objective (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded down $6.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $847.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,714. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $865.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $872.89. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $643.91 and a fifty-two week high of $952.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 13.17.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.75 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $6,515,537.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total value of $6,177,869.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,792 shares of company stock valued at $29,631,818. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 140.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,147,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $943,066,000 after buying an additional 669,740 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $452,040,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,793,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,058,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,503,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,235,550,000 after purchasing an additional 209,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

