Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $425.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective raised by Loop Capital from $415.00 to $425.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on COST. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $399.17.

COST opened at $378.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $376.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.06. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $293.84 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,607,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

