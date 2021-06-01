Cream (CRM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 81.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 1st. Cream has a market cap of $33,017.53 and approximately $6.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cream has traded 69.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cream Profile

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

