Cullen Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 24,246 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 17,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.41. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.84.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

