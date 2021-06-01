Cullen Capital Management LLC Invests $701,000 in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADM. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADM opened at $66.53 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.85 and a 200-day moving average of $55.93.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

