Cullen Capital Management LLC Invests $903,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,386 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXP stock opened at $160.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.63. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $160.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.