Cullen Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,386 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AXP opened at $160.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $128.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.63. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $160.69.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

