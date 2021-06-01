Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

CUTR opened at $38.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $683.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.83 and a beta of 1.62. Cutera has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $39.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.46.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cutera will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 664,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $19,612,426.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cutera by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cutera by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,234 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

