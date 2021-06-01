D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 22.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at $436,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews purchased 10,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.48 per share, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,271.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $128,780 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

EVRG stock opened at $61.99 on Tuesday. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $65.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.37.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.03%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

