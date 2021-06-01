D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGP. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $86.93 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $53.01 and a twelve month high of $87.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.