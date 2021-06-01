D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 1,656 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDJ. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 288.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 298.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth $86,000.

BDJ stock opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.01. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $10.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

