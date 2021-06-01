D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 643 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 64.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,290,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 443.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,994,000 after buying an additional 282,365 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 634.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 224,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,739,000 after buying an additional 194,289 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,585,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,356,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $551,682,000 after purchasing an additional 128,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

Shares of RE opened at $259.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $266.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.64. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $192.09 and a 52 week high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

