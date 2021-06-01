D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases New Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKF. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 467.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $49.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.62. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $64.49.

