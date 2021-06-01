Dakota Wealth Management Sells 22,710 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 22,710 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,897 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 92.1% in the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 392,439 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $42,882,000 after purchasing an additional 188,159 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 16.2% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,923 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 28,161 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.57. 102,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,307,160. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.06 and a 200 day moving average of $106.58. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.06 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.57, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.