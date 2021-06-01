Dakota Wealth Management Sells 581 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,119,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,516,118,000 after buying an additional 197,789 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,794,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,788,971,000 after purchasing an additional 78,444 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,681,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,235,613,000 after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,261,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $926,862,000 after purchasing an additional 128,150 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $905,626,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares during the period. 27.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.06.

In other news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 10,244 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.17, for a total value of $6,793,513.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,679.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,536 shares of company stock valued at $24,460,540. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SHW traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $283.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $178.66 and a 12-month high of $293.05. The stock has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

