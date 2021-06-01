Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 373.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,224,000 after buying an additional 68,258 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,326,000 after buying an additional 22,675 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,144,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 768,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,591,000 after buying an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,551,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $176,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DRI opened at $143.23 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.68 and a 1-year high of $149.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of -76.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.09.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.63.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

