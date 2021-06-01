Davidson Capital Management Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,012 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 627 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Amedisys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Amedisys by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in Amedisys by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amedisys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMED. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.54. The stock had a trading volume of 822 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,507. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.42 and a twelve month high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.01.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total value of $253,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $135,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,228 shares of company stock worth $854,188. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

