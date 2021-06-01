Davidson Capital Management Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.41. 20,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,484. The company has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.46. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.42.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.