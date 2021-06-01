Davidson Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.16 Million in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $2,747,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 72,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 541,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 29,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 17,917 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Anthony Park sold 30,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $1,412,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $4,578,355.20. Over the last three months, insiders sold 769,400 shares of company stock valued at $33,721,466. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of FNF traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.54. The company had a trading volume of 14,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,070. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $47.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.60.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

