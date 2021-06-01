Davis R M Inc. Acquires 429 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,367,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000.

IWM opened at $225.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.79 and a 200 day moving average of $213.74. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.28 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

